News and Notes: Examining the updated 2023 Rivals250

As loads of new players entered the rankings, there was a lot of movement among UGA targets.

- Arch Manning is still the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect. Big shocker there.

- Michigan quarterback Dante Moore slid up 6 spots to No. 6 overall. Georgia offered the No. 3 pro-style quarterback last month.

- Nico Iamaleava rose 32 spots to No. 9 overall. He's potentially Georgia's option 1B to Manning's 1A, but he is planning to commit sooner than Manning. We'll see what that decision reveals

- Birmingham quarterback Christopher Vizzina shot up 83 spots to No. 54 overall and the No. 6 pro-style quarterback. Georgia offered him on Wednesday.

- Brookwood's Dylan Lonergan slipped nine spots to No. 135 overall. He's now the ninth-ranked pro-style QB in the class. He visited Georgia for the title celebration and that moved UGA up his list, but the Bulldogs are after bigger football-flinging fish in this class.