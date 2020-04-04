In the short video clip below, Newman is shown hurling a football through the net of a poolside basketball goal.

Saturday, Newman took to the social media app TikTok to have a little fun and show just how accurate he can be in throwing the football.

Although the on-going COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep sports grounded, Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman appears to be making the most of a tough situation.

“Soon as I stop having fun with it I’ll be done with it.” #GODSPLAN #STAYHOME #GODAWGS pic.twitter.com/JVsOAhBnU2

Although it’s unclear how many tries it took Newman to complete the trick shot, the clip was quickly gaining popularity, including almost 6,000 views within the first hour of its posting.

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about what position was being hampered by the cancellation of spring practice.

"That's the one position where, if you had to say, 'Who does this affect the most? Is it going to affect the running backs, the DBs, the Mike Linebacker?'—it's going to affect that quarterback more than anything, in my opinion,” Smart said. “There's no substitute for reps.”

Smart said Newman, along with Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and D’Wan Mathis were all making progress before COVID-19 changed everything.

“I feel like he (Newman) was starting to get some rhythm. He got to throw a lot with those guys in their own time that they elected. He did a good job,” Smart said. “He and Stetson, Carson, and D’Wan would all go out there and throw with our wideouts. They were able to do some 7-on-7s, unstructured on their own, with the team members.

“They did a good job with that, but you know, that's no substitute for what they would have gotten in spring ball. We're going to get all that done when we get the opportunity. But hell, nobody knows when that is."