It didn’t take Kirby Smart long to find his potential replacement for Jake Fromm. Former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman announced Friday that he plans to attend Georgia as a graduate transfer.

He’ll have one year of eligibility with the Bulldogs.

"You are going to get a leader, but one who leads by example,” Anthony Timmons, Newman’s coach at Graham High (N.C.) told UGASports. “He is a tremendously hard worker and a tough, tough competitor."



The 6-foot-4, 230-pound native of Graham, N.C. started 16 games over his career with the Demon Deacons. This past season, Newman enjoyed a stellar season for Wake Forest, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions.

He also rushed for over 576 yards and six scores.

Newman’s rise to the top of the depth chart at Wake Forest began in 2018, when he quarterbacked the Demon Deacons in their final three games, leading the team to wins over North Carolina State and Duke. He went on to earn MVP honors at the Birmingham Bowl in Wake’s win over Memphis.

Newman’s development came after he matriculated to Winston-Salem.

“His craft is special,” Timmons said. “He was overlooked in my opinion in high school. I told him to trust the process and keep working, and that it's all going to work out for the best, as we can see.”

At Graham High, the dual-threat quarterback was a three-star performer according to Rivals, and only held seven offers when he signed with the Demon Deacons.

Vanderbilt was his only offer from the SEC.

Of course, Newman won't be the only quarterback at Smart's disposal. The Bulldogs also return redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett, along with redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis (who has yet to be cleared following last May's brain surgery), along with early enrollee Carson Beck.

Timmons said the Bulldogs will be getting a perfect teammate.

“I have a running back in the 2021 class who is being recruited by Wake Forest and other people. When he went on an unofficial visit, he was able to meet Jamie. He came back, and he was just blown away,” Timmons said. “He was like, ‘Coach, I am a junior in high school; Jamie didn’t have to take time after the game to speak to me. But Jamie took time out of his schedule and talked with me about the process’. You know, a lot of kids just don’t do that. I know he was well loved at Wake Forest, and he was really loved at Graham. He is one that puts his teammates before himself.”