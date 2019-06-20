News More News
Newcomers' height and weights released

Nakobe Dean checks in at 6-0 and 220 pounds. (Special)
Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia fans now have a better idea of all the newcomers who will be wearing the Red and Black for the Bulldogs come fall.

On Thursday, the school’s official website included updated heights and weights of the program's first-year players.

A couple of names immediately jump out:

Graduate transfer Lawrence Cager, who comes to Georgia from Miami, comes in at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, which from a weight standpoint, makes him the Bulldogs’ biggest wideout currently on the roster.

Others of note include running back Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 210), wide receiver George Pickens (6-3, 190), wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (6-1, 195), along with defensive linemen Zion Logue (6-5, 295) and Tymon Mitchell (6-3, 315).

The complete list is included below:

Table Name
Player Height Weight

QB Stetson Bennett

5-11

190

WR Dominick Blaylock

6-1

195

WR Lawrence Cager

6-5

220

DB Lewis Cine

6-1

185

DB DJ Daniel

6-1

185

LB Rian Davis

6-2

230

LB Nakobe Dean

6-0

220

TE Ryland Goede

6-6

240

LB Jermaine Johnson

6-5

240

DL Zion Logue

605

295

LB Trezman Marshall

6-1

230

QB D'Wan Mathis

6-6

205

OL Warren McClendon

6-4

330

RB Kenny McIntosh

6-1

210

DL Tymon Mitchell

6-5

315

DL Bill Norton

6-6

285

WR George Pickens

6-3

190

TE Brett Seither

6-5

228

LB Nolan Smith

6-3

235

DB Tyrique Stevenson

6-0

202

WR Makiya Tongue

6-2

210

OL Xavier Truss

6-7

335

DL Travon Walker

6-5

290

DL Tramel Walthour

6-3

280

C Clay Webb

6-3

290

TE Eli Wolf

6-4

236
