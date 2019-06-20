Georgia fans now have a better idea of all the newcomers who will be wearing the Red and Black for the Bulldogs come fall.

On Thursday, the school’s official website included updated heights and weights of the program's first-year players.

A couple of names immediately jump out:

Graduate transfer Lawrence Cager, who comes to Georgia from Miami, comes in at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, which from a weight standpoint, makes him the Bulldogs’ biggest wideout currently on the roster.

Others of note include running back Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 210), wide receiver George Pickens (6-3, 190), wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (6-1, 195), along with defensive linemen Zion Logue (6-5, 295) and Tymon Mitchell (6-3, 315).

The complete list is included below: