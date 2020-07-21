Georgia released its updated roster with new jersey numbers Tuesday night and there were a couple of items of note.

Grad transfer quarterback Jamie Newman will wear No. 9, sharing it with defensive back Ameer Speed, while Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels will wear No. 18, the same number worn by redshirt freshman tight end Brett Seither. Freshman quarterback Carson Beck will wear No. 15.

Freshman tight end Darnell Washington will wear No. 0, as this is the first year that number has been allowed to be worn.

Florida State tight end transfer Tre’ McKitty will wear No. 87.

Along with Newman, four freshmen will wear numbers in the single digits, a group that includes defensive back Kelee Ringo (No. 5), defensive back Jalen Kimber (No. 6), wide receiver Jermaine Burton (No. 7) and linebacker MJ Sherman (No. 8).

Others include wide receiver Arian Smith (No. 11), along with defensive backs Major Burns (No. 20) and Darian Branch (No. 26).

A pair of quarterbacks-walk-on Jackson Muschamp and Nevada transfer Austin Kirksey-will share the No. 26.

Running back Daijun Edwards will wear No. 33.

Freshman Jalen Carter will boast one of the more unusual numbers when he dons the No. 88.

Up front on the offensive line, Tate Ratledge will wear No. 51, Austin Blaske will be No. 58, Broderick Jones will get No. 59, Devin Willock is No. 77, Chad Lindberg is No. 78 and Warren Brinson will be wearing No. 97.

Defensive lineman Cameron Kinnie will wear No. 52, Nazi Stackhouse will have No. 78 and Warren Brinson will play in No. 97.

Wide receivers Marcus Rosemy and Ladd McConkey will wear Nos. 81 and 84, respectively, with kicker Jared Zirkel donning No. 99.