New Jersey OL Devin Willock breaks down his commitment to Georgia
Devin Willock had a plan in mind when he decommitted from Penn State on Thursday. The massive offensive lineman from Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic locked in an official visit to Georgia starting the next day and knew he wanted to commit to the Dawgs if everything went well on his visit. Now, just after finishing his visit to Georgia, Willock announced his commitment to Kirby Smart’s squad.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news