If there is one position group for Georgia that continues to improve its depth, it has to be the defensive line.

That qualifies as good news for the future.

Two weeks ago, against Florida, the Bulldogs traveled nine defensive linemen. Of those nine, six were either freshmen or sophomores, a fact which bodes well for a unit that will graduate Malik Herring, Julian Rochester, and Devonte Wyatt. Plus, Jordan Davis is certainly a possibility to leave early for the NFL.

“With our defense having some guys down, a lot of the guys we see on the scout team are the ones playing on Saturday,” Bulldogs right guard Ben Cleveland told reporters.

That was certainly true against the Gators and figures to be so again Saturday night when the Bulldogs entertain Mississippi State (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Everyone knows about freshman Jalen Carter and sophomore Travon Walker.

Carter has played extensively, seeing action in all six games, while Walker continues to flourish at defensive end. But they haven't been the only ones.

Redshirt sophomore Tramel Walthour has started to see his name called with more frequency, and before a concussion, true freshman Warren Brinson played an integral role on the defensive front.

Brinson did not travel to Jacksonville but UGA hopes he will be available against MSU.

However, three other youngsters managed to step up.

Redshirt freshmen Zion Logue and Bill Norton, along with true freshman Nazir Stackhouse, each saw noticeable reps in the game. Redshirt freshman Tymon Mitchell was the only defensive line that traveled who did not play.



“I know Bill was in one snap the Florida game because I remember it, but Zion played quite a few. They’re getting better,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “What kills guys like that is they never got that offseason. They never got the really heavy lifting. We were concerned going into the game if they were going to be able to hold up because Florida’s really big in the run.”

Logue was one of the game’s bigger surprises.

With Davis and Rochester out with injuries, Logue took 25 snaps against the Gators and came through with a tackle for loss yardage. Stackhouse, who has played in two of the past three games, took 20 reps in the game with Norton seeing action on nine plays.

“Guys like Warren Brinson, Stackhouse of course, there’s some other young guys who might get some reps before the end of the year who are going to have an impact in the next three or four years,” said Cleveland.

Smart certainly hopes so.

“They did a decent job in stop gapping the run and holding up,” Smart said. “We didn’t get a lot of great pass rush out of the guys inside which we needed but they did hold up against the run. Zion made a couple of plays and I was really proud of him going in and getting those growing pains I talked about trying to get through some of those and get some added depth.”