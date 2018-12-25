Netori Johnson’s Christmas wish for Kirby Smart actually took place in late October when the redshirt freshman asked his head coach for a move to defensive line.

Yes, this was Johnson’s idea.

A former four-star performer who switched his commitment from Alabama to Georgia during his recruiting process, Johnson played in four of the Bulldogs’ first eight games as a backup at right guard. However, as the Bulldogs began preparation for their week 9 contest at Kentucky, Johnson approached Smart about making the move, despite the fact that his only previous experience at the position came during a Rivals camp prior to this senior season at Cedar Grove.

“Yeah, I asked for it; he (Smart) didn’t want to do it on his own,” Johnson said. “He said he had thought about it, but never did, so I made the decision to do it.”

It’s a choice he hasn’t regretted making.

Johnson saw his first and only in-game action at the position in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, and will be a full-time 4 and 0 technique next fall.

“I want to be able to play across the board,” said Johnson, one of the state’s top offensive linemen in 2016.

“In high school, I was a better fit on the offensive side,” Johnson said. “Here, I think I’m a better fit for our defensive scheme. I’ve still got to work on some things like coming off the ball. Once I do that and break down more weight, I think I’ll be a more active player in our system next year.”

Johnson expects to be somewhere between 305 and 315 when the Bulldogs begin spring practice in March.

Johnson has overcome a lot from a health standpoint to get where he is today. His junior season at Cedar Grove, Johnson learned that he had diabetes.

Initially, he said it was a struggle to keep under control.

“I didn’t know how to handle that,” said Johnson, who did not report to Georgia until July of 2017 and it wasn’t until midway through the Bulldogs’ 2017 campaign that he and UGA team doctors were finally able to get the disease under control.

By that time, a redshirt year was already assured.

“I lost pretty much half a season,” said Johnson said. “Between that (diabetes) and coming in late, not knowing what I was doing … I knew I was going to redshirt.”

Complications from the diabetes didn’t help his cause.

According to Johnson, who played between 340 and 345 in high school, saw his weight drop to 294. A switch over from insulin to pills made his body weaker, and as a result struggled in the weight room, an area Johnson had always excelled.

Fortunately, through focus and hard work, Johnson says he’s in the best shape of his life and is looking forward to Georgia’s Sugar Bowl date Jan. 1 in New Orleans against Texas.

“I just never took control of it,” Johnson said. “But I am now.”