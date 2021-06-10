Neeo Avery chronicles a very intriguing offer from UGA
Neeo Avery, a quarterback at Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Onley, Maryland, came to Georgia Tuesday to work out at the prospect camp head coach Kirby Smart and the staff were running.
A member of the Georgia coaching staff invited the 6-foot-6 235-pound signal-caller down to Athens to compete against other prospects on Georgia's radar. The trip proved fruitful for Avery as he left Athens with a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs. However, the trip was not without an intriguing plot twist.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news