Neeo Avery, a quarterback at Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Onley, Maryland, came to Georgia Tuesday to work out at the prospect camp head coach Kirby Smart and the staff were running.

A member of the Georgia coaching staff invited the 6-foot-6 235-pound signal-caller down to Athens to compete against other prospects on Georgia's radar. The trip proved fruitful for Avery as he left Athens with a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs. However, the trip was not without an intriguing plot twist.