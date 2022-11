Georgia offered 2023 athlete Kyron Jones on November 5. Since the offer, talks with the Georgia staff have been frequent and resulted in a game day visit to Athens by Jones for yesterday’s contest versus Georgia Tech.

The Charlotte native has been committed to NC State since October 1. Georgia is doing its best to prevent Jones from signing with the Wolfpack in December. Jones spoke with UGASports after his visit to give a recap and also touch on his overall recruitment.