JEFFERSON – Senior defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse did not have a long, drawn-out response when asked what makes position coach Tray Scott not only good at his job, but his players good at theirs.

“Simplicity. That’s all it is,” Stackhouse said. “He gives us the steps and the tools, then it’s up to us to put them to use in the game.”

Stackhouse and several other Bulldogs were attending a sports card/memorabilia show when he took a moment to speak to UGASports.

Turning to Bulldog offensive lineman Austin Blaske, Stackhouse smiled.

“Our way of play is different than what they’re (Georgia’s offensive linemen) going against. You can ask Austin,” said Stackhouse.

Blaske nodded his head.

“When they’re going against someone like Missouri, for example, those guys are just shooting up field,” Stackhouse said. “They’re (Georgia’s offensive linemen) used to us mirroring them, so when they shoot up field, (the offense) can just go right past them.”

As Stackhouse explained, Scott does not have his defensive linemen operate that way.

“We’re (Georgia’s defensive line) taught to master our steps; we’re taught to defeat the run in any way possible,” Stackhouse said. “When it comes to pass rush, it’s about disrupting the QB pocket and affecting them in any way possible, whether it’s batted balls, hurries, sacks, all those things,” Stackhouse said. “It’s all simplicity, and we go over that in practice every day.”

Repetition–hours and hours of repetition–is how Stackhouse and the rest of Georgia’s defensive linemen’s lessons are learned.

“We go over the same things throughout every series. Before the season, during the season, and during the offseason we’re doing those things,” Stackhouse said. “He’s going over it over, over, and over again.”

According to Stackhouse, that continued repetition is why Georgia is able to play so many different linemen over the course of a game. “It takes 10 hours for an individual to master what they’re doing, and Coach Scott is a great example of that,” Stackhouse said. “He’s a great example, because he’s going to teach the same thing over and over against us until we can’t get it wrong.

“Whether it’s when you run the two-wide, mirroring the guard, or in the three-tech attacking the outside shoulder of the guard, or you’re in the five-tech and the tackle is trying to read you. You can read what he’s trying to read, and that lets you stretch the play out so the back won’t get around you and create opportunity for the cavalry to come.”

Scott’s coaching methods may sound difficult, but Stackhouse says they’re really not.

“He’s just really good at doing that,” Stackhouse said. “He’s always looking after the small things, small things that help you win games.”