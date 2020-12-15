UGASports - National Signing Day: Five teams in spotlight

1. GEORGIA

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be a focus of the recruiting world during the signing period. It looks unlikely that Kirby Smart and his staff can pull off a third straight team recruiting rankings title, but this is already a top five ranked class that has a chance to get even better this week.

The biggest potential prize for the Bulldogs is No. 1 in 2021, defensive tackle Maason Smith. LSU had been considered the team to beat for Smith, but the Georgia momentum has surged recently. The Bulldogs also look good for a pair of Rivals100 prospects – outside linebacker Xavian Sorey and running back Donovan Edwards – who will both announce on Wednesday. They also continue to battle for five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, who will sign this week but not announce until next month.

2. LSU

Few teams need positive news this week as much as LSU. It has been a rough few months for the Tigers, and they need to stop the downward trend. The focus this week is five-star Smith, who has long been considered an LSU lean. However, Georgia is generating a lot of buzz with Smith and could swoop in for the late steal.

The Tigers recently offered four-star in-state safety Jardin Gilbert and look likely to obtain his services, though he may wait to announce his decision publicly even if he does sign this week. Florida cornerback Damarius McGhee will announce his decision Wednesday, and LSU is the FutureCast in that recruitment.

3. OKLAHOMA

There are several recruitments that involve multiple schools on this list, and one of those is five-star offensive lineman Bryce Foster. Oklahoma has made great strides in this recruitment over the last nine months, and is currently the FutureCast favorite to land the No. 14 ranked prospect in the class.

Texas A&M is not going to let the legacy prospect go without a fight, however, and this one is coming down to the wire. The Sooners are also locked in a head-to-head battle with SMU for four-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd. They could also get news on five stars Camar Wheaton and Tristan Leigh this week, but they are both expected to publicly announce their decision at a later date.

4. TEXAS A&M

The Aggies have already started building momentum for the Early Signing Period. Last Friday they landed a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Remington Strickland. Then, the following day, they added Rivals100 defensive end Shemar Turner. Jimbo Fisher and his staff do not plan to stop there, however.

Texas A&M is involved with some of the biggest recruitments expected to be decided this week, including Foster, who will make his selection on his birthday, Dec. 18. They are also involved with five-star Tunmise Adeleye and Rivals100 running back LJ Johnson. The Aggies are looking likely for four-star defensive end Elijah Jeudy, who is expected to sign this week but not announce his decision until Jan. 2

5. USC