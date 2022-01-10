National Championship Preview
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
WHEN: Monday, 8 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 13-1, Alabama 13-1
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath; National Radio: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Ian Fitzsimmons, Kris Budden); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM/Internet: 81/81/81
Players to watch
Georgia – QB Stetson Bennett, RB James Cook, RB Zamir White, RB Kenny McIntosh, WR George Pickens, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Jermaine Burton, WR AD Mitchell, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, NT Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jalen Carter, LB Nolan Smith, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, S Chris Smith, S Lewis Cine, CB Derion Kendrick, DB Kelee Ringo
Alabama – QB Bryce Young, RB Brian Robinson, WR Jameson Williams, LB Will Anderson, LB Henry To’o, To’o, S Jordan Battle.
The Game
At this point, not much more need be said. Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs will play Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium here in Indianapolis for the 2021 National Championship.
To quote an old cliché, it does not get any bigger than this.
Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship and holds seven straight victories over the Bulldogs.
Although history from that standpoint may not necessarily be on the Bulldogs’ side, this is a brand new game.
For Georgia, it’s an opportunity that not every team gets to realize.
Can the Bulldogs pull it off?
The challenge, although difficult, is simple to explain.
Georgia must do a better job of defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
The Bulldogs did not collect a single sack during their loss in Atlanta, a fact that cannot be repeated if Georgia wants to win its first national crown since 1980.
Offensively, can former Stetson Bennett complete one of the greatest chapters in recent college football history by leading his team to a national championship?
Do you like drama? Here you go.
The game promises to be one heck of a ride.
Three keys for Georgia
Create havoc for Bryce Young: We just finished touching on this, but the Bulldogs MUST get pressure on Young if they harbor any chance of victory.
Alabama allowed the second-most sacks in the SEC during the regular season, but Georgia could not manage a single one in that earlier meeting. As a result, Young was able to pick the Bulldogs apart. That must change Monday night if the Bulldogs hope to win.
Don’t get fancy defensively: Bulldog players like Lewis Cine revealed that during the SEC Championship, several tweaks were made with the defense in an effort to limit Alabama’s explosive plays. Back to the drawing board? Actually, no. You can expect some different looks as pertaining to twists and stunts in an effort to confuse Young—but it’s going to be important for the Bulldogs to simply dance with what brought them to this point: play hard-nosed defense, execute their assignments, and do what they are supposed to do.
In Bennett we trust: For Bennett, the task at hand is simple. Just execute and don’t make any mistakes. No, he does not have to be perfect, put he cannot afford to throw another pick-6, or have an interception inside the red zone. As long as he executes the plays that offensive coordinator Todd Monken calls, and doesn’t try to force the action, he should be just fine.
Salute to the seniors
The 2021 Bulldog seniors will be playing their 15th game of this season in the CFP National Championship. They enter the matchup with a 44-8 record, which ties for the most wins for a Georgia class. The forty-four victory total has been done now four times, including 2005 (44-9), 2019 (44-12), and 2020 (44-9).
This current group of Bulldogs has won three SEC Eastern Division crowns and the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl, the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the 2021 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl. Georgia’s most decorated senior class came in 1983 as it went 43-4-1, winning the 1980 national championship and three SEC titles (1980-82).
Dominating defense, offense delivering points
Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 9.6 points per game. The Bulldogs are averaging 39.0 points per game, which is ranked ninth nationally. The defense has allowed an FBS low 12 touchdowns, while the unit has scored three touchdowns. The defense did not allow a touchdown until the third game of the season.
Georgia opponents have scored only 135 points in 2021. Texas A&M’s opponents have the next fewest points in the FBS at 191.
Injury Update
Georgia
WR Arian Smith (knee, out)
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder, out)
OG Tate Ratledge (foot, out)
LB Rian Davis (quad, out)
LB Trezman Marshall (knee, out)
Alabama
WR John Metchie (knee, out)
Prediction
After witnessing what we did in Atlanta just over a month ago, why would anyone pick Georgia to win Monday's National Championship? That's a question I keep asking myself. The only response I can give is it's tough to beat a good team twice in one season. Georgia is a good team. So, what the heck? Prediction: Georgia 27, Alabama 24