National Championship Preview

At this point, not much more need be said. Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs will play Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium here in Indianapolis for the 2021 National Championship.

To quote an old cliché, it does not get any bigger than this.

Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship and holds seven straight victories over the Bulldogs.

Although history from that standpoint may not necessarily be on the Bulldogs’ side, this is a brand new game.

For Georgia, it’s an opportunity that not every team gets to realize.

Can the Bulldogs pull it off?

The challenge, although difficult, is simple to explain.

Georgia must do a better job of defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

The Bulldogs did not collect a single sack during their loss in Atlanta, a fact that cannot be repeated if Georgia wants to win its first national crown since 1980.

Offensively, can former Stetson Bennett complete one of the greatest chapters in recent college football history by leading his team to a national championship?

Do you like drama? Here you go.

The game promises to be one heck of a ride.