Georgia has landed the commitment of elite, five-star edge defender Damon Wilson.

Wilson announced his commitment to UGA after a long, hard-fought recruitment. Georgia went head-to-head with Ohio State for Wilson. This recruiting win over the Buckeyes comes as Kirby Smart and company practice to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Wilson is the prototypical hybrid edge player in college football. The Venice, Florida, native is 6-foot-5, 238 pounds, with long arms and quick twitch movement. There aren't many flaws in Wilson's game. That's one reason why outside linebacker/defensive end coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe recruited the nation’s No. 9 ranked prospect so extensively.

Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State were all heavily involved in this recruitment during the summer. As the football season went forward, the focus came down to the Buckeyes and Bulldogs. Uzo-Diribe followed up two on-campus visits by Wilson with an in-home visit on December 9.

Wilson visited Athens unofficially for three days back in June. The newest Georgia commit used his official visit weekend for the day before, the day of, and the day after Georgia’s tilt versus Tennessee.

Ohio State immediately tried to recapture the recruitment momentum, with Buckeye head coach Ryan Day paying Wilson a visit the day after his official to Athens concluded.

In the end, Georgia won out and added what the staff hopes to be a future bookend of the front seven alongside fellow five-star Samuel M’Pemba. The commitment of the No. 9 player in the country goes a long way toward helping Georgia unseat Alabama for the No. 1 recruiting class.