Nation's No. 2 ILB Noah Sewell recaps last week's stop at UGA
While the past weekend may have been about key official visits in Athens, one of America's top players made a stop earlier in the week and walked away impressed.That'd be the nation's No. 33 overal...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news