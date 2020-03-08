News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-08 23:39:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's No.1 DT Maason Smith set to see Georgia for the first time

Radi Nabulsi • UGASports
Publisher
@radinabulsi

NEW ORLEANS - Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith has already locked in an official visit to Georgia, and the Bulldogs are one of four teams he's set to see.

In many ways, that's thanks to the pitch the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman has heard from defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Georgia will get a chance to drive home the message soon.

Smith plans to see where he is on UGA's recruiting board since he feels the team that needs him the most, not that just wants him, is where he will go.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}