NEW ORLEANS - Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith has already locked in an official visit to Georgia, and the Bulldogs are one of four teams he's set to see.

In many ways, that's thanks to the pitch the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman has heard from defensive line coach Tray Scott.

Georgia will get a chance to drive home the message soon.

Smith plans to see where he is on UGA's recruiting board since he feels the team that needs him the most, not that just wants him, is where he will go.