Mykel Williams, head coach Kirby Smart, and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann were on the same page after all.

While content playing the 3-technique on the Bulldogs’ defensive line, the Columbus native went to his coaches after the SEC Championship to ask about the possibility of playing some outside linebacker.

The opportunity to provide some versatility not only could potentially be a boon to Georgia’s defense but also make Williams more coveted by NFL teams.

“I mentioned it to Coach Smart and Coach Schumann, and they agreed with me,” Williams said. “But it was something they planned to do already.”

Smart and Schumann wasted no time putting the plan into action.

Williams lined up at Jack linebacker in the Orange Bowl against the Seminoles and enjoyed his most productive game of the year.

Check out these numbers: A season-high four tackles, 1.5 tackles (including a sack) for loss, and a forced fumble which he also happened to recover. For good measure, Williams also broke up a pass.

“I’m just glad they had the confidence in me to go out there and we had the result that we did,” Williams said. “It was a big confidence boost.”