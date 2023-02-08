Every freshman has a “welcome to college” experience when he steps on the field, be it practice, or in a game, for the first time.

For defensive end Mykel Williams, his moment came during the season-opener.

“First game of the year against Oregon,” Williams smiled. “I got my helmet knocked off.”

In the weeks and months that followed, Mykel did plenty of knocking of his own and as the Bulldogs look ahead to the start of spring practice in March, the Columbus native is poised to take another step in his development that could put him among the elite at his position in the entire SEC.

“It’s been a process,” Williams said. “Nothing comes easy here at Georgia, and you’ve got to earn everything you get.”

The former Hardaway standout did that and more.

In 15 games, Williams had quite the impact, finishing with 28 tackles, including 4.5 sacks for losses of 41 yards. His 31 quarterback pressures tied with Jalen Carter for the team lead.

It did not take head coach Kirby Smart long to realize he might have someone special on his hands.

“The No. 1 thing that stands out about him is his work ethic,” Smart recalled during SEC Media Days. “I look out my window and I see him out there doing extra after every practice. I left work the other day on a Sunday, and he’s out there hitting a sled on Sunday. When you have a freshman that’s out there on Sunday on his own, on turf, 115 degrees out there, and he’s striking a sled, that’s someone special.”