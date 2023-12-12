The number of players from Georgia to hit the NCAA transfer portal grew to 16 Tuesday night with the addition of sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr.

A former five-star, Jones played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs last year in a backup role, making 12 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

He becomes the third outside linebacker to leave the program, following redshirt freshman C.J. Madden, and sophomore Darris Smith.

“He understands our defense in terms of knowledge of the system,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Jones during the season.

But apparently, that progress wasn’t enough to convince Jones to stay in Athens.

His absence also puts Georgia in a bit of a bind in the outside linebacker room as far as the upcoming Orange Bowl room is concerned.

Chaz Chambliss, Sam M’Pemba, and Damon Wilson are the only remaining scholarship players who practiced for and repped in the SEC Championship.

However, Gabe Harris played the position before his move to defensive end, while Jalon Walker played the position before being moved back to inside linebacker.

Looking ahead, Georgia has commitments from Quintavius Johnson, Chris Cole, and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

Justin Williams and Justin Greene are two other possibilities.

Cole, Williams, and Jonah-Ajonye are early enrollees and will see plenty of looks during the spring.