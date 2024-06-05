When breaking down the keys to Georgia’s baseball success thus far, the decision to move Corey Collins to the leadoff spot is at the top.

At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, the senior does not fit the description of your prototypical leadoff hitter.

In his fourth and final season as a Bulldog, Collins has stolen a mere two bases, both coming during his freshman year.

But as Collins (.361-19-55) has proven, a lot more goes into being an effective leadoff hitter than simply stealing a couple of bags.

When you combine a discerning eye, a powerful left-handed bat, and someone hitting behind you like Charlie Condon, it has made for one of the best 1-2 punches for any of the 16 teams in this weekend’s Super Regionals.

During an earlier conversation with Wes Johnson, Georgia’s head coach said moving Collins to the top of the order made good baseball sense.

“I quoted the Moneyball line - just get on base,” Johnson said. “What do you need in front of Charlie? Somebody to get on base. I don’t blame guys, because if you don’t get somebody on in front it makes it really easy to put up four fingers and send him (Condon) to first base.”

Nobody does it better than Collins when heading into this weekend’s Super Regional against North Carolina State.

His on-base percentage of .583 is the best in all of Division I baseball, just ahead of Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana (.575). Bazzana is projected to be one of the top two picks in next month’s MLB Draft.

In 147 official at-bats in 49 games, Collins has 53 hits along with 54 walks and an SEC-best 27 hit-by-pitches.

“Yeah, my dad said, 'I’ve been saying for three years you should be doing it,'” Collins told UGASports earlier this year. “Let’s try to make him right, of course. But no, it’s a funny conversation.”

However, Collins has been no joke for opposing pitchers.

Collins won SEC Player of the Week honors in his first week as Georgia's leadoff hitter, batting an SEC-best .647 with six homers and 13 RBI.

Hitting in front of Condon certainly has its advantages.

"I love it” Collins said. "I’ve grown into it. I told Charlie, man, this leadoff spot flips over quickly. It seems like every other inning I’m getting ready. But no, I really like it. Being able to start the game, set the tone, and get on for that guy behind me.”

Since batting leadoff, Collins continues to set plenty of tones.

For example, his leadoff home run Saturday against UNC-Wilmington got Georgia’s offense rolling to an 11-2 rout of the Seahawks and a spot in the Athens Regional championship against Georgia Tech.

Collins’ first game as leadoff hitter came during Georgia’s 9-3 loss to Kentucky before moving into the role full-time during the Bulldogs’ midweek game against Wofford.

He responded with a three-homer game and has not left the leadoff role since.

“I hadn’t hit leadoff till the past two times,” Collins said after the Wofford game. “Coach (Josh) Simpson said nothing changes, just get your pitch.”

The plan has worked better than anyone ever envisioned.

In the 36 games he’s batted leadoff, Collins has only failed to reach base twice – April 26 at Texas A&M and Friday’s game against Army in the opener of the Athens Regional.

Collins has even impressed infielder Slate Alford, Georgia’s primary leadoff hitter earlier this year.

“He did come up to me after the first at-bat and said yeah, I think I like you more there. It was a funny joke,” Collins said. “But no, I’ve just tried to do what the team needs me to. That’s always been my approach. Whatever they need me to do. If the ball is off the plate, I’ll leave it and keep hunting my one.”