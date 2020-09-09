UGASports - Morrissette's return to Georgia leads to major offers

"I did not see it happening like this. It has just been crazy."

"It has been crazy," Morrissette said about the last few days. "My phone has not stopped blowing up. I did not expect it to be like this.

Last week, in a four overtime thriller, Morrissette helped Brookwood come out on top with 12 receptions, over 200 yards and three touchdowns. Before the game was even over, his recruitment changed.

The state of Maryland is not playing football this fall, so Morrissette made the move back to Georgia.

Things went well up north, and after scoring half a dozen touchdowns in 2019, he was ready for a big 2020 season.

The 2022 wide receiver of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood grew up in the Stone Mountain (Ga.) area. He started high school as a freshman at Marietta (Ga.) before moving up to St. Francis in Maryland for his sophomore year.

September 3 is a day Denylon Morrissette will remember for a long time. He was back in Georgia, playing in his first high school game as a junior, and his performance on the field has taken his recruitment to another level.

Morrissette has talked to at least one coach from each school that has offered since his game one performance. All have said about the same thing.

"The coaches are telling me that I showed them that I can run. They all wanted to see my speed, and they say I showed that in the game, and that is why they are offering me now."

He is going to take a look at most of the schools on his offer list moving forward, but one of the new offers definitely stood out.

"I couldn't believe I got the Alabama offer," said Morrissette. "That was huge for me. I grew up a big Alabama fan, so I had to ask twice to make sure I had that one.

"My whole family is from Alabama, so it was either Auburn or Alabama growing up, and I was Alabama. It was dream school, so to get that offer was big for me.

"I got to talk to coach Charles Kelly and I am definitely looking at Alabama."

Morrissette made it clear that he is still open, and the love for Alabama as a fan growing up will not play into his decision when that time comes.

This has all happened fast, and the junior playmaker is up to around 20 offers, so he plans to take his time, examine his offers and he has no favorites at this time.

There are schools he wants to learn more about though. Penn State and Oregon are two he will take a deeper look at, and another is South Carolina. A recent commitment put the Gamecocks on Morrissette's list.

"Gunner Stockton is one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and I would love to play with him. He committed to South Carolina recently, so I want to see what South Carolina is like. I am definitely looking more at them now."

Morrissette has a teammate committed to Georgia too. Marquis Groves-Killebrew is a four-star defensive back in the 2022 class and he talks Georgia up.

"I hear a 'Go Dawgs' from Marquis every day," Morrissette said with a laugh. "He has been on me every day since I got the Georgia offer. He lets me hear about Georgia for sure."

With eight offers coming in, in about four days, Morrissette has not had too much time to dive into the schools and find out a lot about them. Outside of Alabama, he said he does not know too much about any of the new schools on his list. He is going to work on that moving forward.

"I want to take visits as soon as we are allowed to again, but for now, I am just going to talk to the coaches more and work on building the relationships," said Morrissette. "Going into this season, I had expectations, and I expected to play well, but I did not expect it to happen like this. This has all happened fast, so I am just going to keep talking to these coaches and see what happens next."

Toledo was the first school to offer Morrissette. That offer came when he was in middle school. Arizona State is an offer he had coming into this season and the Sun Devils are one on his radar due to the coaches and the players there.