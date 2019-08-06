If Tyler Simmons has his way, his Georgia career will one day be defined by more than a meme.

At least that’s the plan.

It was during the 2018 national championship against Alabama at Mercedes Benz when the officials ruled the wide receiver had jumped offsides prior to blocking a punt against the Crimson Tide. Replay appeared to show otherwise, but instead of a score that would have extended Georgia’s third-quarter lead, Nick Saban’s squad was allowed to punt again, forcing the Bulldogs to start from their own 36.

“Yeah, hopefully, it’s more than a meme. We had fan day the other day and I probably heard it about 10 times,” Simmons said after practice Tuesday. “Hopefully, this year I will leave more of a legacy. I was fine with it, but it’s getting kind of old.”

He’ll get his chance, ready or not.

Due to graduation, attrition to the NFL, and the untimely dismissal of Jeremiah Holloman, like it or not, Simmons finds himself in the role of being the leader in the receiving room, despite coming in with just 14 career catches for 183 yards.

He says he’s ready.

“To be the No. 1 guy, I’ve got to take a lot of leadership in getting the young guys ready, getting them prepared. I feel really good,” Simmons said. “There’s no pressure. It’s all in the preparation. I’m ready.”

Fingers are certainly crossed.

Head coach Kirby Smart hasn’t been shy about mentioning the wide receiving corps as one of his bigger questions.

He’s not the only one.

When critics analyze and break down the group, questions abound whether or not the Bulldogs have the talent to take advantage of opponents this fall.

“Of course, we’re taking it as motivation. We have a lot of talent in that room,” Simmons said. “A lot of people have yet to see that, but we’ll get that chance to show it on the field this year and put all those doubters away.”

When asked specifically what to expect, Simmons didn’t blink.

“Just that we have a lot of talent. Young guys and old guys. I’m really liking George (Pickens), I’m really liking (Lawrence) Cager, Dom (Dominck Blaylock), Makiya (Tongue), everybody’s stepping up, everybody is learning their playbook. Everybody is coming together as a unit.”

Fromm agrees.

““The guys are ready to step up. They are ready to go out and make plays,” Fromm said. “They are excited and just ready to figure stuff out in camp.”

Five days into camp, Simmons believes progress is being made.

During practice on Tuesday, Simmons was seen receiving first-team reps along with redshirt sophomore Matt Landers and junior Demetris Robertson, with Cager, Trey Blount and Kearis Jackson working on the second team. Pickens and Blaylock received third team reps, although it’s clear both will be integral parts of the offense.

Simmons said it’s his job to help the group adjust just as quickly as it can.

“Being in this position, I have to take a bigger leadership role in getting the young guys ready and prepared,” Simmons said. “We (Fromm) talk a lot. We meet a lot, watching film and trying to figure out ways we can better ourselves as a quarterback-receiver duo. I just pass what he teaches me down to the younger guys, so everybody can be ready to step up and be ready to play.”

Simmons admits the loss of Holloman hurts.

“My initial reaction was that it was a little upsetting just having that big asset gone,” he said. “But it just opened the door for a lot more guys to step up and show what they can do for Coach.”

The Powder Springs native feels his experience will help him fill the void, and help the unit shine.

“Beside the 14 catches, I feel that I’ve got a lot of experience on the field,” said Simmons, who now uses the knee brace he played with last year. “Catches aren’t the only thing that goes on at receiver. I have a lot of great plays blocking; I have a lot of great plays extending other plays with my blocking downfield, with a couple of plays I’ve made. I’m just ready to do my part.”