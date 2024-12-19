Montgomery's return highlights Georgia rout of Buffalo

In the deep and dangerous SEC, having quality depth is key.

The fact Georgia can now include De’Shayne Montgomery in the mix certainly bodes well for the Bulldogs’ future in upcoming conference games.

Playing in his first game since his suspension to start the year, Montgomery scored 16 points as part of Georgia’s 100-49 rout Thursday night of Buffalo.

“I'm just glad to join the party. I feel like I did good, personally,” Montgomery said. “My teammates and my coaches, everyone, helped me every day, building my confidence, making sure I'm not down. I just appreciate them for that.”

Montgomery missed the first 10 games due to an academic issue from his former school at Mount St. Mary’s before seeing his first action on Thursday.

It didn’t take him long to get going for Georgia, which improved to 10-1, its best start since the 2001-2002 season.

Montgomery scored nine points over his first four minutes in the first half, including a baseline 3, his first of three on the night.

“He’s a good player. We saw that here when he came in here last year on the visiting team. He plays with great energy, and he plays with joy. He's a high-level competitor in everything we do,” head coach Mike White said. “He may not always go 3 for 5 from three, but we’ll take that from all these guys, of course. On certain nights shots will go, on certain nights they won't. But attention to detail for him is always pretty good. His level of competitiveness, just flying around, making plays, we see every day.”

Montgomery wasn’t the only Bulldog with a good night.

After the game, White revealed that star freshman Asa Newell played despite an undisclosed injury that he feared would keep Newell out of the game.

Instead, Newell played 33 minutes and tied Montgomery with 16 points.

Silas Demary Jr. chipped in with 13, followed by Savo Drezic with a career-high 11 points, with Blue Cain and Somto Cyril adding 10 each.

Cyril, who has scored double-figures in three of Georgia’s last four games, also pulled down 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double.

“I think, overall, my game, I've improved in every aspect. My decision-making, the passing, you know, Coach White put me in a position to slow down, make the right plays and get my teammates involved,” Cyril said. “But I feel like the game has slowed down for me since I've been here. I’ve just gone out and played with confidence because I put the work in. There's nothing to be scared of.”

Georgia exploded from the opening tip.

The Bulldogs roared out to a 23-0 lead, thanks to a quartet of three-pointers, including two by DeMary Jr., who converted his first five shots for 13 early points.

Georgia would go on another run midway through the period, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-4 over six minutes before Drezgic accounted for the final five points in the half to send Georgia into the locker room up 56-19.

“We played with confidence and we moved it. More importantly, we got stops,” White said. “Our attention to detail defensively in the first couple rounds, the first four-minute segments, I thought was really, really good.”

Georgia returns to action on Sunday against Charleston Southern. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

