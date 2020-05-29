UGASports - Monken's contract details revealed

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be getting a guaranteed raise for every season of the three-year contract he signed back in March, according to information obtained by an open records request made by UGASports.

Monken’s contract, which runs through June 30, 2023, will add an additional $150,000 every year until it expires, ultimately pushing his total package to $1.4 million.

According to the contract first released in March, Monken will be paid a base salary of $390,00 each year, with an additional supplemental package that starts this year at $710,000, with an increase to $860,000 in its second year to $1,010,000 in its third.

The contract stipulates that if Monken leaves before the end of his contract, he would owe 20 percent of his total salary, unless he leaves for an NFL or FBS head coaching job.

If Monken takes an NFL offensive coordinator position, he would owe Georgia $400,000 if he terminates his contract before the end of the 2022 season. He would owe just $200,000 if he waits until the end of the same campaign.

Monken will also receive $850 a month for a vehicle and $1,600 worth of equipment and apparel each year.