Monday Notebook: Smart on early enrollees and much more
Four early enrollees taking part in bowl practice
Four early enrollees are currently taking part in bowl drills for Georgia before the Bulldogs head to New Orleans next week to resume preparations for the Sugar Bowl against Texas.
According to Kirby Smart, five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb, JUCO transfer Tramel Walthour, and JUCO transfer D.J. Daniels are currently on campus and working with the team. Four-star JUCO defensive end Jermaine Johnson is expected to join the team today.
Early enrollees are not allowed to travel to or practice at a team's bowl destination.
“Those guys have had to go through an acclimation period, and then Jermaine should be joining us today, but they all have to go through acclimation period,” Smart said. “So, there may be some things they can and can't do. But we're excited to have those guys. I think be that's a great benefit for kids to come in and get that practice, although they can't travel to the bowl game with us.”
Apparently his one season at Independence Junior College in Kansas allowed Walthour to improve his game.
Smart certainly likes what he’s seen.
“Well, first was to get very sharp and faster and go play and get an opportunity to improve, which we think he did. We got to follow him throughout the year, stayed in communication with him, did some really good things,” Smart said. “He’s come back in really good shape, got good size to him. I haven’t really been able to see anything in the two practices because he hasn't been in pads. Today should be his first practice in pads, but we're pleased with where he is and we'll find out a lot more today.”
Webb and Johnson are two players who could see the field early next season for the Bulldogs.
With the graduation of Lamont Gaillard, Webb will compete with Trey Hill and possibly Jamaree Salyer for the starting center position will be open while Johnson was the nation’s second-ranked JUCO prospect according to Rivals.
“As far as the young players coming in, I thought it helped last year because what Cade (Mays) and Warren (Ericson) were able to do when they came in early,” Smart said. “I still have the first memories of practicing for the playoff game and Cade Mays was out there at practice going full speed and really lighting up some defensive linemen and they were kind of like, wow, this guy's talented. He's not intimidated by the environment. And you certainly find out that really quickly.”
No word yet on players leaving early for the NFL
Although there have been rumors that a handful of juniors are considering leaving Georgia early for the NFL.
So far, however, Smart said he’s received no official word.
“Yeah. I do not know of anyone right now. We have a lot of juniors in the information-gathering stage. I've been meeting with them. We've been gathering information,” Smart said. “We've had advisory committee that we sent names off to, waiting on response on those.”
Running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Isaac Nauta and wide receiver Riley Ridley are thought to be three Bulldogs considering making the jump to the NFL.
The deadline for juniors announcing their intentions is Jan. 14.
“This is kind of the meat of that (evaluation) time, and then when we get to the bowl location, they kind of put it away for a while and then they revisit after the game,” Smart said. “I think some of our guys may be close to making a decision, and they like to put it away before the game. But we sort of reserve the right for them to make that decision after the game.”
Early bowl prep dedicated to younger players
During the team’s bowl prep in Athens, Smart said a lot of the practice time will be dedicated to give some of the team’s younger players an opportunity to shine.
“This is the time of year where you actually get to develop the youth on your roster. We get to practice the guys, a lot of the younger guys who haven't got a chance to play and develop or maybe only some chances to play, they really get to grow and get better,” Smart said. “I've always thought that bowl practices are where guys start to show the biggest increase. I think back to Roquan's game against TCU and what he was able to do to kick off his junior season, he did some really good things in that game, and we're selling it to our program that you've got an opportunity to play on a national stage, New Year's Six game, and we're excited for that.” Smart – who is now working with the defensive backs since Mel Tucker’s move to Colorado – has already noticed a change.
“I know from me being with the DBs the last two days and being around them, obviously there's guys that are getting increased roles. They are getting more reps there,” Smart said. “I mean Divaad (Wilson) has been growing, coming along. He's getting a lot of reps there.”
Game prep for the Longhorns will commence once the team arrives in New Orleans on Jan. 27.
“A lot of people think you're going to go out there and go practice for Texas 15 times. We're practicing on Georgia for like six or seven, and we're practicing on Texas for six or seven. And you can't -- you can't just do Texas. Guys will be like tired of it,” Smart said. “So, you gotta do a really good job of structuring, making it fun, making it competitive and coaching your younger players, because this is where it may affect them in spinning practice and fall camp to make our team better. And I think we've always done a really good job of using bowl practice to springboard these younger players into a better role.”
This and that
▶ Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will have the call on ESPN for the Sugar Bowl.
▶ Georgia now has the second-longest bowl streak in the country at 22, trailing only Virginia Tech.
▶ If the Bulldogs beat Texas, that will give Georgia’s seniors their 43rd victory wearing the Red and Black. The record is 44, held by the 2005 contingent, which won two SEC titles.