Four early enrollees are currently taking part in bowl drills for Georgia before the Bulldogs head to New Orleans next week to resume preparations for the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

According to Kirby Smart, five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb, JUCO transfer Tramel Walthour, and JUCO transfer D.J. Daniels are currently on campus and working with the team. Four-star JUCO defensive end Jermaine Johnson is expected to join the team today.

Early enrollees are not allowed to travel to or practice at a team's bowl destination.

“Those guys have had to go through an acclimation period, and then Jermaine should be joining us today, but they all have to go through acclimation period,” Smart said. “So, there may be some things they can and can't do. But we're excited to have those guys. I think be that's a great benefit for kids to come in and get that practice, although they can't travel to the bowl game with us.”

Apparently his one season at Independence Junior College in Kansas allowed Walthour to improve his game.

Smart certainly likes what he’s seen.

“Well, first was to get very sharp and faster and go play and get an opportunity to improve, which we think he did. We got to follow him throughout the year, stayed in communication with him, did some really good things,” Smart said. “He’s come back in really good shape, got good size to him. I haven’t really been able to see anything in the two practices because he hasn't been in pads. Today should be his first practice in pads, but we're pleased with where he is and we'll find out a lot more today.”

Webb and Johnson are two players who could see the field early next season for the Bulldogs.

With the graduation of Lamont Gaillard, Webb will compete with Trey Hill and possibly Jamaree Salyer for the starting center position will be open while Johnson was the nation’s second-ranked JUCO prospect according to Rivals.

“As far as the young players coming in, I thought it helped last year because what Cade (Mays) and Warren (Ericson) were able to do when they came in early,” Smart said. “I still have the first memories of practicing for the playoff game and Cade Mays was out there at practice going full speed and really lighting up some defensive linemen and they were kind of like, wow, this guy's talented. He's not intimidated by the environment. And you certainly find out that really quickly.”