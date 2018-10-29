If there was ever a night day when “Gogglesmania” became a thing for Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, the Bulldogs’ last trip to Lexington may have been it.

With no time on the clock, Blankenship’s 25-yard field goal lifted Georgia to a 27-24 win but it was what happened after the game that had fans asking, just who is this guy?

In his post-game interview on the field, Blankenship not only conducted the session wearing his trademark goggles, but in his helmet as well.

“It was a really special moment to go out and be able to do that for this team, to come through for them in that intense moment,” Blankenship said Monday. “I do think it gave me a little bit more confidence for the rest of that season, the rest of the way, just to know that they trusted me to go out in that position and execute the play.”

The moments leading up to the kick were something he won’t soon forget.

“I didn’t really talk to a whole lot of people. I was on my own by the net, going through my process I do when we get in field goal range. Coach (Kevin) Butler was on the sideline helping to keep everyone away. I just talked to him right before I went out, going through my key words,” Blankenship said. “Jacob Eason was my holder at the time. He was like, 'Let’s go, buddy' and that was about all the talking that was done. Everything else was just going through my process and getting ready for the field goal.”

A preseason All-American, Blankenship continues to live up to the hype, converting 13 of 15 field goal attempts and all 36 of his extra points.

His famous goggles? They continue to be his most valuable piece of equipment, much to the amazement of head coach Kirby Smart.

"I don't understand eyesight, but I don't see how those could help anybody see. I don't really understand. I've never really tried anybody's glasses on. I guess the harder it is for me to see with them on, then maybe the worse off, and he needs them,” Smart said. “But I know one thing, he sees that ball on the ground, and he gets his toe on the leather really well. So, they must work for him. He did a great job in that game two years ago, and I think that certainly gave him the confidence, gave us the confidence in him that he was a pressure player, enjoyed the moment, and did a good job of that."

For those wondering, Blankenship’s goggles are here to stay.

“I’m nearsighted, so it’s much easier for me to see closeup than it is far away. Being able to see important things like the play clock on the field goal, I need my specs to see that and see the uprights from 50 yards away,” Blankenship said. “I’ve tried to wear contacts, but my eyes could not handle it.”