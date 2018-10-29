Monday Notebook
Last trip to Kentucky a highlight for Blankenship
If there was ever a night day when “Gogglesmania” became a thing for Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, the Bulldogs’ last trip to Lexington may have been it.
With no time on the clock, Blankenship’s 25-yard field goal lifted Georgia to a 27-24 win but it was what happened after the game that had fans asking, just who is this guy?
In his post-game interview on the field, Blankenship not only conducted the session wearing his trademark goggles, but in his helmet as well.
“It was a really special moment to go out and be able to do that for this team, to come through for them in that intense moment,” Blankenship said Monday. “I do think it gave me a little bit more confidence for the rest of that season, the rest of the way, just to know that they trusted me to go out in that position and execute the play.”
The moments leading up to the kick were something he won’t soon forget.
“I didn’t really talk to a whole lot of people. I was on my own by the net, going through my process I do when we get in field goal range. Coach (Kevin) Butler was on the sideline helping to keep everyone away. I just talked to him right before I went out, going through my key words,” Blankenship said. “Jacob Eason was my holder at the time. He was like, 'Let’s go, buddy' and that was about all the talking that was done. Everything else was just going through my process and getting ready for the field goal.”
A preseason All-American, Blankenship continues to live up to the hype, converting 13 of 15 field goal attempts and all 36 of his extra points.
His famous goggles? They continue to be his most valuable piece of equipment, much to the amazement of head coach Kirby Smart.
"I don't understand eyesight, but I don't see how those could help anybody see. I don't really understand. I've never really tried anybody's glasses on. I guess the harder it is for me to see with them on, then maybe the worse off, and he needs them,” Smart said. “But I know one thing, he sees that ball on the ground, and he gets his toe on the leather really well. So, they must work for him. He did a great job in that game two years ago, and I think that certainly gave him the confidence, gave us the confidence in him that he was a pressure player, enjoyed the moment, and did a good job of that."
For those wondering, Blankenship’s goggles are here to stay.
“I’m nearsighted, so it’s much easier for me to see closeup than it is far away. Being able to see important things like the play clock on the field goal, I need my specs to see that and see the uprights from 50 yards away,” Blankenship said. “I’ve tried to wear contacts, but my eyes could not handle it.”
Injury update
Smart said right guard Ben Cleveland is getting closer to returning from his broken left fibula, but his status for Saturday remains unclear.
“I think we're pretty clean across the board on the offensive line. All of those guys are fine. They'll be practicing. Kendall (Baker) will be back. Solomon (Kindley) is fine. Andrew (Thomas) is fine,” Smart said. “He continues with that ankle, but he went back and played. He'll be out there today. Ben (Cleveland) is going to get some work this week. We don't know if he'll be cleared yet or not. We don't know if he'll play yet or not, but he's going to try to go out and do some practice stuff.”
. . . Regarding defensive end David Marshall (foot), Smart said, “I don’t know yet.”
Smart: "I was proud of the way we kept fighting"
Smart was asked what he was most proud of after beating Florida Saturday in Jacksonville. Effort and fight were tops on his list.
"I feel that we see so much of these guys in practice where we give them adverse situations, which we had in the game. We give them ups and downs,” Smart said. “There are momentum swings in every game, and there are momentum swings in that. I always thought our guys would respond and fight.”
They did, even after Florida’s goal line stand that resulted in three instead of six points for the Bulldogs, Smart was pleased with the way his team kept its poise, ultimately scoring the final 13 points to put the game away.
“I was proud of the way they kept fighting, because we had some situations when we didn't get what we needed, whether it was the goal line situation, whether it was the opening drive of the second half, defense, whatever it was—they responded well and they kept fighting and kept grinding,” Smart said. “That's the kind of group this is. They'll fight you, and they'll fight hard. We just have to fight smarter."
Controlling Josh Allen is a huge test for the offensive line
When examining all the reasons for Kentucky’s defensive success, look no further than outside linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen.
One of the premiere defenders in the SEC, Allen leads the SEC in sacks with 10 in just eight games. He’s also made 14.5 tackles for losses of 65 yards.
“He's faster. He's bigger. He can strike, play the run. He can drop, play and coverage. They move him around. They do a great job using him; he's the total package, not one-dimensional. He can do a lot of things—he's very disruptive,” Smart said. “You’ve got to know where he is at all times. He's what you want when you design a three-four defense. He's your prototype guy, and he has been disruptive to everyone in this conference, and everybody you talk to tells about how good a player he is.”
As a team, Georgia ranks fifth in sacks allowed, with 13, while Kentucky is tied for sacks with 22.
Quotables
“I had 200 text messages after the Florida game, so I feel like that didn’t work as well as I thought it would. I told my mom I’d probably have to change it again.” – Bulldog wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman after recently changing his cell phone number.
“We’ll say that’s classified.” – Kirby Smart when asked if the “Wild Dawg” is still part of the Bulldog offense.
"I don't respond to it. It's people's choice, people's decision. That stuff doesn't bother us as coaches. We live in that world. So it's part of being who we are. You're going to be open to criticism in everything you do, just like I am, just like (defensive coordinator) Mel (Tucker) is. It's part of life. I don't really need to respond to criticism of our coaches." – Smart on reaction to criticism of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.
This and that
. . . Next week’s game against Auburn has been given a six-day window, according to the SEC. Other games being considered include South Carolina at Florida, Kentucky at Tennessee, Ole Miss at Texas A&M and LSU at Arkansas are all up for five different time slots: Noon on CBS and ESPN, 3:30 on the SEC Network, 7 p.m. on ESPN and 7:30 on the SEC Network. If Georgia beats Kentucky, look for the Bulldogs to get the 7 p.m. slot on ESPN.
. . . Quarterback Jake Fromm was named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Nick Fitzgerald of Mississippi State.