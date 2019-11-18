Wolf familiar with Aggies

Other than Kirby Smart and a handful of his assistants, there’s only one Bulldog player with any experience playing against Saturday’s opponent Texas A&M–tight end Eli Wolf. Wolf was a redshirt freshman at Tennessee when the Vols traveled to College Station, Texas, in 2016. The game was won by the Aggies in double-overtime, 45-38. “I still remember that being one of the loudest places I’ve ever been. It was awesome,” Wolf said. “I’ve been to a lot of stadiums; that was a top-10 matchup when we were there. It was loud.” Obviously, Saturday’s contest will be in Athens (3:30 p.m., CBS), but Wolf also feels he has a good idea of the challenge he and the rest of the Bulldogs will have on their hands against an Aggie team which has won four straight games. “They’re a super-physical team,” Wolf said. “Their defensive line and linebackers have a lot of experience, a lot of strong, big guys on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be a physical matchup. And sometimes in those big games, as you could see in the Auburn game, those emotions start to come out, and it gets a little chippy. But we’re going to stay composed and do everything we can.” Smart said Bulldog fans will get a good taste of what the Aggie fan base is all about on Saturday. “I know their fan base is passionate. I mean, from when we played there at Alabama, you will see their fan base in Athens, because they all want to make this trip, just like it'll be reciprocated when we go there, whenever that is,” Smart said. “It’s a very passionate fan base. It's sad that doesn't happen often enough, but our conference is big, and we have a lot of good football teams, so it takes time to circle it and go all the way around it.

Eli Wolf played against Texas A&M as a redshirt freshman at Tennessee in 2016 (Jake Reuse)

Smart issues apology

Smart started out his press conference Monday by apologizing for his verbal faux pas that occurred during his press conference following his team’s win at Auburn. The word slippage occurred when a reporter asked Smart what he told his players after the game, which he responded “I told them, ‘How ‘bout them f***ing Dawgs,’” Smart said, drawing laughter from the room. But apparently, not everyone was laughing. “That's not indicative of who I want to be or what I stand for, and you know you messed up when you get home to your wife, and you won the game, but she's more upset at something you said,” Smart said. “That’s not what I represent, and that's not the kind of behavior I want to have. So I want to say that to Dawg fans out there and everybody. I'm going to try to handle that a lot better. It was an emotional win, and I was very emotional in that, but I’ve got to do a better job than that.” Smart acknowledged his players probably appreciate the frankness. “They probably do. Our players have passion and energy. I have it. I wear my feelings on my sleeve all the time. You see it out there, when Travon [Walker] got a sack. That's kind of who I am,” Smart said. “You just gotta be able to control that and make good decisions, and I didn't do that. So, I regret that part of it. But I also am the one who has to represent this organization, and I want to do that the right way. And it was an emotional win, but obviously we moved on to Texas A&M now, and that's the focus.”

Injury update

Smart said wide receiver Lawrence Cager (shoulder, ribs) is expected to practice today after re-injuring himself on the first play of last Saturday’s game at Auburn. He did not return. “It’s just a matter of whether he can sustain,” Smart said. Cager’s not the only injured Bulldog. Smart said sophomore offensive lineman Cade Mays (shoulder) will not practice today, while redshirt junior Ben Cleveland (toe, lower extremities) is “still fighting it,” according to Smart.

Camarda, Rice honored

Georgia junior inside linebacker Monty Rice and sophomore punter Jake Camarda have earned weekly Southeastern Conference honors, according to a league announcement. This marks the first SEC weekly honors for both Rice and Camarda, the latter of whom posted a 50.7 average per punt on 11 attempts in the victory. He had four punts inside the 20-yard line and two punts over 60 yards. “I can't say enough about him. I mean, the thing about all the confidence in sticking with him—we're at practice every day,” Smart said. “Mentally, he's been much stronger, and he's done a really good job. He was very impactful in that game, and we just hope he can continue to do that.” Rice led all tacklers with 10 stops, including eight solos, during the Bulldogs’ 21-14 win at No. 12 Auburn. This marked the third game of his career with at least 10 tackles, and the fourth time he has led Georgia this year. Rice anchored a defense that held Auburn scoreless for three quarters as they ran a total of 86 plays for the game, which is the most an opponent has run against UGA in the Kirby Smart era.

