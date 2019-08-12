After Saturday’s opening scrimmage at Sanford Stadium, head coach Kirby Smart lamented the performance of his first team offense and defense, using words like “lethargic” to describe their play.

Following Practice No. 9 of fall camp Monday afternoon, reporters quizzed tight end Charlie Woerner on what he thought the problem was.

“I think we let the heat get to us a little bit. It was hot out there, but we should be used to that,” Woerner said. “We’ll have to pick it up for the scrimmage this Saturday. It’s all mental. A big part of beating the heat is getting your mind right. You can’t succumb to the heat. When you put those pads on, the helmet on, you’ve got another 15 pounds on you. You’ve just got to fight through it.”

Left tackle Andrew Thomas said Smart meant every word.

“We didn’t like looking at the film,” Thomas said. “When the facts line up and say we didn’t perform, it’s probably true.”

Woerner said the offense is anxious to have a better showing when the team holds its second scrimmage on Saturday. He believes it will.

“As a unit, run and pass, we didn’t do as well as we should have,” Woerner said. “It goes hand in hand, and honestly, the entire offense is responsible, not one person, not one unit. But we had a better day in practice, so I’m looking forward to this Saturday.”