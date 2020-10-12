Injury update

Although there were some initial concerns over the health of right tackle Warren McClendon and right guard Ben Cleveland after coming out of last Saturday’s win over Tennessee, apparently there's no cause for alarm. “Warren and Ben will be fine,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “A lot of theirs was fatigue. It was humid, and they wore down a little bit. We tried to sub in for them there, but there were no injuries.” With McClendon out, left tackle Jamaree Salyer slid over to right tackle, with redshirt freshman Xavier Truss taking over at left. Redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson took over for Cleveland at right guard. However, the Bulldogs are not quite 100 percent. Right tackle Owen Condon, who started the opener at Arkansas, is dealing with a minor knee injury, according to sources, while redshirt freshman Clay Webb is still nursing an ankle injury that has kept out him of the first three games. Outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson (undisclosed injury) also hopes to play versus the Tide.

Smart also had good news regarding running back James Cook, who missed the past two games with an arm/hand injury, “We expect to have him back. To be honest, we thought he could have gone emergency Saturday,” Smart said. “We felt good about him being able to go, should we have needed him Saturday. We have good depth there right now, so we’re hoping he’ll be 100 percent healthy and ready to go.”

No secret to Alabama's offensive success

Smart said its certainly no surprise that Alabama has had some much offensive success through three games. It's the players. “They’ve got really good players. Sark (Offensive coordinator) Steve Sarkisian) does a great job of implementing the system the kids can execute. It's based on really hard guys to cover outside." So far, nobody has come close to slowing the Crimson Tide down. Alabama is scoring 51 points per game, tops in the SEC, and almost nine more than Florida, which is second in the league averaging 42.3. Running back Najee Harris tops the conference with 347 yards and 10 touchdowns, while quarterback Mac Jones leads the league in passing efficiency, having completed 66 of 83 throws for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns. "They've got one of, probably, the best backs in the country.... Najee (Harris) runs the ball really hard, and they're massive upfront. So, offensively, they're not built like some of these teams that go tempo the whole time and go hurry-up the whole time," Smart said. "They can go up-tempo and they do tempo well, but they're really big. They can take shots down the field with the explosive wideouts they have. They make you defend the entire field.”

Offensive execution will be key

Yes, Alabama’s defense has struggled. Through three games, the Crimson Tide ranks 11th in the SEC in total defense (473 yards) and eighth in scoring defense (30.3 points per game). Georgia, meanwhile, ranks seventh in total offense (420 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (36 points per game) under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken. “The biggest thing is that when we execute, we're hard to stop,” Smart said. “When we don't execute, we go backwards. It’s that simple.” Smart said it's no secret what has to happen for his offense to be successful against Alabama. “Everyone wants to make it about this or that. But if the guy has the right split, and if the guy does the motion right, and we block it right without cutting one free, Stetson’s (Bennett) accurate and he finds people; we block it the correct way up front, we move people—we have success,” Smart said. “If we don't move people, then we don’t. It's not really complicated. It’s more a matter of, can we execute at a high level, and are our players good enough to move their players.”

Georgia-Kentucky at night, but exact time TBD

The Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Kentucky in Lexington will kick off at either 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. ET, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. Kick-off time will be finalized following games on Oct. 17. The 7:00 p.m. kick time will be televised by ESPN, while the 7:30 kick will be on the SEC Network.

Ojulari SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, according to a league announcement. This marks the first SEC weekly honor for Ojulari in his career.

This is also the Bulldogs’ third weekly honor this season (Sept. 28, punter Jake Camarda, Special Teams; Oct. 5, Ben Cleveland, Offensive Lineman). Ojulari finished with five stops, including two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one recovered fumble during the Bulldogs’ third straight win. He had a strip-sack and recovery, which gave Tennessee its first turnover on the year, on the opening series of the second half. It came with Georgia trailing, 21-17. The Marietta native followed that up three series later with another sack that forced the Vols to punt. Georgia scored on the ensuing series to distance themselves at 30-21. Ojulari led the attack against Tennessee in the second half as the Vols were held to 71 yards on 39 plays and only 214 total yards on offense during the game.

Quotables