Cornerback Eric Stokes is expected to be okay: That was probably the biggest piece of information emanating from Kirby Smart’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech (Noon, ABC).

Stokes injured himself in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ 19-13 win over Texas A&M and did not return. Fortunately, it appears he could be ready to play against the Yellow Jackets, but more importantly, next week’s SEC Championship against LSU.

“Stokes got dinged in the game. I think it was on the offensive pass interference play where he and the receiver kind of ran together,” Smart said. “He took a jolt. But we think he's going to be fine. I think he'll be fine to go today.”

The Bulldogs’ secondary was already getting healthier.

On Saturday, backup cornerback Tyrique McGhee played against Texas A&M, after missing the previous four games with a foot injury.

“He made a good play on special teams and got real involved with the special teams units. He helped provide depth in the secondary,” Smart said. “So it was great to get him back for his last game, because he's a kid who's had a lot of injuries and been in and out of the roster.”

Offensive lineman Cade Mays (shoulder), who did play on special teams, is expected to be fine.

“Just like we said last week, [he] was cleared to go. He was going to be able to go if we needed him to. We wanted to try to avoid it if we could,” Smart said. “We were able to get through the game without having to use him.”

Smart is also hopeful wide receiver Lawrence Cager (shoulder, ribs) is able to give it a go, after not playing last week.

“We talked about Cager after the game. He didn't feel that he was able to go [or that he] was going to be 100 percent,” Smart said. “But there's nothing new on those two as far as we're moving forward. They should be cleared to practice this week, and we're hopeful they'll play.”