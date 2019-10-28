Injury updates

Kirby Smart had some good news on the injury front during Monday’s press conference and hinted that more could be on the way. According to the Georgia head coach, defensive Travon Walker, who has missed the past three games after undergoing wrist surgery, was set to return to the practice field Monday afternoon. “Yeah, he's back out today practicing. Supposed to be full go, ready to go,” Smart said. “We're expecting to get him back.” Apparently, wide receiver Lawrence Cager is making progress after missing the game against Kentucky with shoulder and rib injuries. “Cager is expected to be able to practice today. To what extent, he was able to run routes and do some stuff Thursday, and I thought he looked good doing that,” Smart said. “So, we're expecting to hopefully get him back, but I won't know more until we see practice today.” Whether or not that actually happens, we’ll have to wait and see. Georgia announced Monday that practice would in fact be closed. Smart is scheduled to address the media again after workouts on Tuesday. By then, Smart may also have more news on sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell, who hasn’t played in five weeks due to turf foe. “As for Tyson, he practiced last week, didn't go as much Thursday as he did Wednesday,” Smart said. “We had to back him down a little bit. But he was able to practice a couple of days last week. I think Wednesday was the last day he went full, and was able to do everything. But then Thursday, we cut him back some. We'll see where he is at today.”

Dawgs keeping mouths in check

Reporters hoping for some juicy copy regarding the Bulldogs and their thoughts on the Gators were left disappointed with Monday’s interview session. Unlike last year, when former tight end Isaac Nauta openly talked about his disdain for the Gators, everyone from Smart to the four players brought out for interviews spoke only with respect about Florida and the team they’ll face Saturday afternoon (3:30, CBS). Even when asked to reflect some of the comments made by Florida coach Dan Mullen over the summer about Georgia, safety J.R. Reed said he was oblivious to it all. “I haven't heard one shot that he has taken, honestly,” Reed said. “That’s the honest truth.” With so much on the line, one can bet Smart and his staff have reminded their players to be careful with what they say. Monday, it certainly appeared everyone was paying attention. “It's a chess match every time you go against somebody, but it boils down a lot more to players than it does Xs and Os. [Mullen] always has a very physical football team,” Smart said. “They believe, and they have a commitment to, the run game. They always seem like they have downhill, low-center-of-gravity backs, very similar now to what he had at Mississippi State.”

Smart said he's noticed no defensive changes

With so much being made about Georgia’s offensive issues, Smart was asked if other teams have been doing anything different defensively to give the Bulldogs more trouble than normal. That doesn’t appear to be the case. According to Smart, opponents haven’t deviated much at all from what they’ve shown on film. “I wouldn't say they wildly vary, but they're definitely not the same. When you look across the board, every team that's played us has done what they've done going into the game,” Smart said. “It's not like they changed what they did going into the game.” Take Kentucky, for example. “They played their 3-4 front very similar to our defense. They played a lot of the same things. They didn't do something exotic, or they didn't copy South Carolina. They did what Kentucky does. Kentucky does what they do,” Smart said. “They did what they did the year before for a lot of the extent of it. And then, South Carolina played a lot more Regular, meaning no extra DB in the game against a three-receiver set versus us, so they played Regular against where most people would play nickel in those situations, because they felt like their linebacker was stronger than their nickel was.” Smart doesn’t expect Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to deviate from his typical defensive game plan, either. There’s no reason to. Florida’ defensive front is considered one of the stoutest in the SEC, while allowing just 15.8 points per game. “You go into the game saying, okay, how are they going to play us? Just like us, how are we going to play? It's a matchup thing. How are we going to play when they're in this personnel grouping?” Smart said. “Should we play it with this many DBs or this many DBs? And that's part of the chess match. But early in the game you figure that out, and then you've gotta be able to say, okay, what are our answers when they do that? Week to week it varies, but I would not say that it's widely varied.”

Quotables

“Yeah. Jake's relationship is probably better with these guys. He's spent more time with them, if you think about it. It's not about the relationship as much as it is the ability to win one-on-one, win in space. We call them 50/50 balls or back shoulders, whatever it may be. We have to win more battles when it comes to that, because people in our league are going to play you a certain type of way. So, you have to be able to win those. I don't think it's relationship-driven or rep-driven. I would say continuity of the same guys in the game has kind of been all over the place, because every receiver has missed some game in some way, shape, or form. But we continue to work on those, and we're going to keep working on them today.” – Smart on Jake Fromm’s relationship with his receivers “No. I did go on an official visit there, and they recruited me out of high school. I had a good visit there, but I wasn't a Gator fan.” – Smart on if he ever cheered for Florida growing up in Bainbridge “This game means a lot to me, because growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, the type of scene it is, and the type of environment I grew up in, it shows kids around the neighborhood, kids that came up from the same high school they came up in, they can do it no matter what anybody tells them. Just stay focused and keep moving, you never know what you’ve got in your future. I really like to go back home and show the kids back home that I did it, so can you.” – Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley on what the game means him

