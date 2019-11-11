As No. 6 Georgia (8-1, 5-1) gets ready to travel to Auburn (7-2, 4-2) hoping to sew up its third-straight SEC East title, the team’s overall health is arguably the Bulldogs’ top storyline.

Fortunately, the news appears to be positive.

That includes wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who left late in the second quarter of Georgia’s 27-0 win over Missouri after re-injuring the shoulder he initially hurt in the game against South Carolina.

In his post-game press conference, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned that he felt the grad transfer was going to be okay. During Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS), that message hadn’t changed.

“We're expecting Lawrence to be able to go out and practice today," Smart said. "He should be fine."

Georgia’s offensive line, which lost three players during the course of the win over Mizzou, also received some good news.



Center Trey Hill, right guard Cade Mays, and right tackle Isaiah Wilson all went down during the course of the contest. But of the three, the only question mark for Auburn appears to be Hill, who was helped off the field with an ankle injury.

Like Cager, the news is positive, too.

"Trey has an ankle injury, but he should be able to practice today as far as we know," Smart said. "I'll find out more when I get out there, but they're both (Hill and Cager) cleared to practice."

Mays also rolled his ankle, but said in Saturday’s post-game press conference that he was fine and was scheduled to take part in Monday’s interview session following Smart. Georgia doesn’t typically allow players to take part in media activities if they are injured.

Wilson, too, is fine.

We were told the redshirt sophomore had the wind knocked out of him on a play against Missouri, but later returned.

Hill’s injury forced the Bulldogs to do something creative, moving Mays to center before his ankle injury forced him from the game in favor of Jamaree Salyer.

By playing center, Mays has now played all five offensive line positions during his career for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson was limited due to what UGASports.com reported earlier was a hip-pointer. He was replaced by freshman Tyrique Stevenson.