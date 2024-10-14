Monday injury update

Georgia’s running back room is down yet another man.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Branson Robinson will miss a few weeks after suffering an MCL injury on Saturday against Mississippi State.

“It has to heal itself,” Smart said. “It will be 2-3 weeks. He will be OK. It’s just a matter of him getting better.”

Robinson’s injury means the Bulldogs are now down two running backs from the start of the year after losing Roderick Robinson to a toe injury that required surgery.

With Robinson out, the bulk of Georgia’s running back duties will now fall to Trevor Etienne, the Bulldogs’ primary back, and freshman Nate Frazier.

Cash Jones also plays an integral role, albeit primarily in the passing game. The Bulldogs also have freshman Chauncy Bowens, who did not dress out last week, along with freshman Dwight Phillips.

In other injury news:

The Bulldogs hope both center Jared Wilson (foot) and Jordan Hall (stress fractures in both legs) will be able to play.

Both players have dressed for each of the past two games but have yet to play.

Drew Bobo has started in place of Wilson, while Hall has yet to play in a game this year.

Meanwhile, linebacker Smael Mondon remains out with an undisclosed foot injury.

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has ditched his boot and is doing some straight-line running after undergoing tightrope surgery. It’s hoped he will be ready for Georgia’s game with Florida.