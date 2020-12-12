UGASports - Missouri direct in describing one-sided loss to UGA

Following No. 12 Georgia’s 49-14 victory over Missouri, the Tigers’ head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz , met with the media, along with a few of his players. The group was rather straightforward in describing how the Bulldogs dominated the contest, particularly upon taking a 21-14 lead just prior to halftime.

The following are key bullet points from Missouri’s media session:

…Drinkwitz opened his press conference by indicating his team played well in only one of the three major facets of the game.

“You need your best stuff in order to beat a team like that, and we didn’t have it today. Hats off to [Georgia],” Drinkwitz began. “We didn’t play well enough on offense or defense. I thought our special teams gave us a chance—but our offense and defense really didn’t do anything to give us a chance.”

…If not for a blocked Georgia punt leading to a Missouri touchdown, and a missed Bulldog field goal, the Tigers’ 35-point margin of defeat would have been even greater. Remarkably, Georgia held an overwhelming 615-to-200 advantage in total yardage.

“[Georgia] made the little plays they needed to make which turned into bigger things, like moving the chains on third and short,” said junior receiver Barrett Banister, who was limited to two receptions for 13 yards. “[Georgia is] very disciplined in the penalty game. I think that’s stuff we got to learn from and get better at.”

…Both Georgia and Missouri entered the contest having effectively converted on third down all season. However, on this afternoon, while the Bulldogs converted 8 of 13 on third down, the Tigers were only 3 of 11. In addition, Georgia committed only one penalty—its fewest penalties in a game since a completely penalty-free day at Georgia Tech a year ago.

…While Georgia’s JT Daniels completed 16 of 27 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, the quartet of Zamir White, Daijun Edwards, Kenny McIntosh, and James Cook combined to rush for 331 yards while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

“In the trenches—both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Drinkwitz replied with no hesitation when asked the difference between Georgia and Missouri. “I mean, they rushed for 316 yards, and we rushed for 22. … I don’t know if it was their running backs, or their offensive line, but there were good holes, and they made us miss a couple of tackles. We didn’t chase it down the backside in our schemes. We knew they had a good offensive line, and we knew they had a good running game, but we just weren’t able to stop it.”

…Defensively, the Bulldogs limited Larry Roundtree, who had been averaging more than 100 yards rushing per game this season, to merely 16 yards on 14 rushes. Yet, it was in defending against the pass that Georgia truly shined tonight.

…The Bulldogs, who entered ranked in the bottom half of the FBS in defensive passing efficiency, put on one of its better performances this season against the pass. Opposing quarterback Connor Bazelak, who entered the game having thrown just two interceptions this season on 279 pass attempts, was picked off by Eric Stokes on the second play of the game. Although getting sacked just once this afternoon, he was routinely pressured during the game.

“[Georgia’s] pass rush was really good,” said Bazelak, who completed 17 of 28 passes for only 139 yards and no touchdowns. “They had big guys—big, fast edge rushers who got there. Also, they were playing multiple different coverages, they were pressing the wideouts…”