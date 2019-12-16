National Signing Day will be upon us shortly and with that comes my annual bold predictions for Signing Day. However, this year has me guessing as much as any in recent memory.

1. CLEMSON WILL FINISH WITH THE NO. 1 CLASS

D.J. Uiagalelei (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This isn’t an easy call because there are so many moving parts, but Clemson will sign the No. 1 class and beat LSU, at least in the early portion of things. LSU has so many question marks heading into Wednesday and not all of its guys will sign (Rakim Jarrett is an example) while there should be little drama with Clemson.

2. A BIG NAME PROSPECT WILL FLIP

Timothy Smith (Rivals.com)

Well duh, right? I write this every year and every year it’s true but this year it could be many players. Will defensive tackle Timothy Smith chose the Gators or stick with Alabama? Offensive lineman Chris Morris is rumored to be looking at an Ole Miss flip and quarterback Chubba Purdy could flip from Louisville to Florida State. I could name about a dozen more on flip watch and you can bet there will be a lot of excitement this week in that regard.

3. JUSTIN FLOWE WILL SURPRISE MANY WITH HIS DECISION

Justin Flowe

Why do I say this? Because Flowe could end up at USC after all of this. I don’t think there’s room at Clemson for him anymore, which is why the offer went to Trenton Simpson. Oregon has a great chance, but Flowe is very close to his grandmother and USC would be closer to home. Watch out for this one.

4. JORDAN BURCH WILL END UP AT GEORGIA

Jordan Burch (Rivals.com)

I don't have inside knowledge on Burch's recruitment, and anyone who says they do is probably trying to be a big shot. Burch’s mother has been in control of this process from the start and I think it’s clear he’ll be staying close to home. So why Georgia over Clemson? I feel he would have committed to Clemson by now if that was home for him and Kirby Smart getting the last visit is always dangerous.

5. FLORIDA WILL SIGN THE BEST CLASS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

Donnell Harris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)