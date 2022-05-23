Mike Matthews is emerging as one of the more coveted receiver prospects in the 2024 class.

The receiver out of Parkview High School has seen his recruitment blow up this spring. Georgia joined the party when the Bulldogs offered him on May 17.

That came after an unofficial visit to Athens in March. Matthews is now set to return to one of his top schools once again.

"They’re sitting pretty high," Matthews said. "They’re one of my favorite schools. I’ve been liking them since I was growing up."