Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno comes to you LIVE each Wednesday night on the UGASports YouTube channel! Georgia Players SECtion brings you the perspective of two former Georgia & SEC legends each week in talking about the current Bulldogs and the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

On this episode, our guest is former Georgia linebacker, Mike Luckie. Luckie joins Tavarres & Knowshon to talk about his time at Georgia and now being a parent to a current Georgia Bulldog, Lawson Luckie.

Also, we break down the winners of Round 2 of the SEC Uniform Tournament and review SEC East Spring Games.