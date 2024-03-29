Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have both received raises, per an open records request by UGASports.

Bobo – a finalist for the Broyle Awards as the top assistant in college football, received a salary bump from $1.02 million to $1,400,000 million.

Likewise, Schumann is now a $2 million dollar assistant after seeing his salary increase from $1.902 million.

Schumann has been with head coach Kirby Smart since becoming head coach in 2016.

Other raises include:

...Defensive Line Coach Tray Scott: Up to $1.202 from $1.002.

...Offensive Line Coach Stacy Searels: Up t0 $775,000 from $752,000.

...Tight Ends Coach Todd Hartley: Up to $875,000 from $852,000.

... Outside Linebackers Coach Chidera Uza-Diribe: Up to $625,000 from $552,000.

... Director of Strength and Conditioning Scott Sinclair: Up to $600,000 from $552,000.

... Running backs coach Josh Crawford: $450,000.

... Wide Receivers Coach James Coley: $650,000.

Staff Raises

... Special Teams Coordinator Kirk Benedict: $400,000.

... Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Lonnie Brown: $147,000.

... Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Maxwell Clark: $114,000.

... Director of Recruiting Relations: David Cooper: $197,000.

... Football Analyst Montgomery VanGorder: $97,000.

All salaries went into effect on March 1.