Micah Morris is coming with "bad intentions"
Micah Morris’ response drew a few chuckles after he was asked to respond to a comment by head coach Kirby Smart that he plays the game “with bad intentions.”
The Camden County native never cranked a smile.
When it comes to his role as a pulling guard, please don’t get in his way.
“That’s one of my favorite things, running into people and over people. It’s just a mentality,” Morris said. “Their mouthpiece had better be in, because mine’s in and I’m coming for you.”
At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, opposing defenders better strap it up.
Morris might be the most rugged of the entire group on an offensive line that thrives on physicality.
“Micah's a very veteran physical presence. He gives us a toughness and just an identity on offense of contact striking,” Smart said. “Guys on defense know when Micah comes up on a double team or Micah pulls, he's coming with bad intentions. He's good to have, in terms of that group, creating an identity."
Morris credits position coach Stacy Searels for helping bring that out.
“He knows how to get the best out of us,” Morris said. “Since he’s been here, the approach has definitely been to be aggressive and that’s how we’ve been the last few years as an offensive line, and that comes with hard work.”
Hard work also creates opportunity.
Currently, in his fourth year, Morris did not see a lot of time in his first two seasons, only playing a combined eight games during his redshirt season in 2021 and 2022.
That changed in 2023.
Morris and Dylan Fairchild shared reps in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games, primarily at left guard, and figure to do so again next fall.
“It’s funny. Dylan went to West Forsyth and I played him two times in high school, so me and Dylan go way back before we even knew we would be teammates,” Morris said. “We just want to get each other better; we push each other all the time, because at the end of the day he’s my brother. We’ve been through a lot together, all the practices, runs, stuff like that. So, it’s been great. Whenever there’s two solid players like me and Dylan making each other, we’re making the team better.”
Morris can play more positions if need be.
In practice, the former four-star said he’s practiced at every position on the offensive line except center after playing primarily tackle during his high school career at Camden County.
Morris will continue to play a huge role for the Bulldogs moving forward.
Be it left or right guard, whatever offensive line success Georgia enjoys in 2024, Morris will be there doing his part.
“It was a blessing,” Morris said of his opportunities last fall. “It was just the result of the hard work we all put in. I just accepted my role that if my number was called, I was going to go out there and do my job.”