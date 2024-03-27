Micah Morris’ response drew a few chuckles after he was asked to respond to a comment by head coach Kirby Smart that he plays the game “with bad intentions.”

The Camden County native never cranked a smile.

When it comes to his role as a pulling guard, please don’t get in his way.

“That’s one of my favorite things, running into people and over people. It’s just a mentality,” Morris said. “Their mouthpiece had better be in, because mine’s in and I’m coming for you.”

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, opposing defenders better strap it up.

Morris might be the most rugged of the entire group on an offensive line that thrives on physicality.

“Micah's a very veteran physical presence. He gives us a toughness and just an identity on offense of contact striking,” Smart said. “Guys on defense know when Micah comes up on a double team or Micah pulls, he's coming with bad intentions. He's good to have, in terms of that group, creating an identity."

Morris credits position coach Stacy Searels for helping bring that out.

“He knows how to get the best out of us,” Morris said. “Since he’s been here, the approach has definitely been to be aggressive and that’s how we’ve been the last few years as an offensive line, and that comes with hard work.”