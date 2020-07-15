UGASports - Miami commit Laurence Seymore talks UM, others in the mix

NAPLES, FLA. -- Miami commit Laurence Seymore was one of the more impressive prospects at last weekend’s FBU Top Gun camp. The four-star guard stood out in both drills and one-on-one work before taking time to discuss where his recruitment stands. Below, Seymore talks about his Miami pledge and the other teams with which he remains in contact.





ON HIS LAST CONVERSATION WITH THE MIAMI STAFF

“I talked to them today, I talk to them a lot, obviously. Everything is good there. They know I’m looking around at other schools and it’s cool. The relationship is still really good.”





ON THE SCHOOLS STILL IN THE MIX

“Miami. And then Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Florida and Florida State.”





ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH GEORGIA

“They are trying to get me there. They want to get me up there and I really want to go. I want to see how it is. I’d like to go see it for myself -- see how it is because I’ve never been there. I’m going to go whenever they let us visit places.”





ON HIS PLANS FOR OFFICIAL VISITS

“When I can take them … I want to take them. I want to go up there to Georgia and to Florida for sure. The officials will probably be Georgia, Florida, FSU, Penn State. I don’t think I really need to take one to Miami because I’m down there everyday.”





ON FLORIDA STATE

“At FSU, it’s all love. They tell me I could probably come in there and play now if I grind for my spot. I could earn my spot. They are telling me what every school is telling me; I’m at the top of their board.”





ON PENN STATE

“I’m cool with [2020 recruit] Yulkeith [Brown], and I know he loves Penn State. I’m interested but I want to see the school on my visit.”





ON IF HE WILL SHUT HIS RECRUITMENT DOWN BEFORE SIGNING DAY

“I’m going to take my officials and then when signing day comes, I’ll let everyone know who I’m signing with. I’m signing early, so everyone will see where I’m going then.”



