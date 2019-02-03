Stetson Bennett doesn't exactly need an introduction. The former Pierce County standout played a vital role as Georgia's scout team quarterback in 2017. He drew praise from coaches and teammates, including during workouts for the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, when he played the role of Sooner QB Baker Mayfield. He's a walk-on no longer. After a year at Jones County Community College, Bennett signed a full scholarship back in December and is now set to be the backup quarterback to starter Jake Fromm.

What is Georgia getting in Bennett?

First, he's a quarterback with a leg up on what the Bulldogs will try to do under new offensive coordinator James Coley. Bennett (6-foot, 180 pounds) obviously isn't the biggest quarterback in the world, but he's a tough competitor and someone who hasn't let his perceived lack of size affect his play. Last year, Bennett ranked 12th in passing among junior college quarterbacks with 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading Jones to a 10-2 record before falling to East Mississippi in the MACJC conference championship game. Bennett is also a capable runner, rushing for 148 yards and four touchdowns last season at Jones.

What to expect

Bennett will battle freshman and fellow early enrollee Dwan Mathis to be the top backup behind Fromm. Due to his experience, Bennett looks to be the early favorite to land the No. 2 role, but he'll still have to prove during the spring that he deserves the job. The guess here is he will. Bennett's days of running Georgia's scout team are over. Instead, he'll be preparing to be the man in case something were to happen to Jake Fromm.

Playing time prediction