In a 2023 class filled with Georgia legacies, there's another prospect from nearly 5,000 miles away that also has strong ties to the state.

Olaus Alinen was born and raised in Finland. But he also spent a couple of years of his childhood living in Georgia while his father, Klaus, played for the Atlanta Falcons.

On Feb. 9, Georgia called and offered Alinen, now playing high school football in Connecticut. It's an offer he's been wanting for a long time.

"It’s been one of the earliest college football programs I’ve known in my life," Alinen said.