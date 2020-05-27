UGASports - Marquis Groves-Killebrew to Georgia: What it means, what's next

What's Georgia getting in the new add? Where should you look next when it comes to the junior class defensive backs? Let's dive in on both.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate swinging with their first commit for 2022, as four-star defender Marquis Groves-Killebrew announced his pledge Wednesday evening.

First off, we have to focus on the big picture of this pickup, which is Groves-Killebrew's role as the leader of the Class of 2022.

As the first commit, he'll be relied upon to continue to build the hype and sow the seeds with other top players in his class. Having a highly-touted defensive back lead the way has worked out well for Kirby Smart and company several times since landing in Athens, with Richard LeCounte and 2021 star David Daniel having played similar roles in the past.

From an on-field perspective, the film speaks volumes on what the rising junior can bring to a defense.

Groves-Killebrew self lists his 40-yard dash at 4.47 seconds on his Hudl, and while we haven't had the watches on him yet, it's easy to see that there's plenty of speed to work with.

Additionally, he's got a very loose and quick hip flip for a young player, allowing him to change direction easily in his backpedal and account for sudden route changes.

That certainly helps him to look comfortable on an island, and Grayson was willing to put him on one several times last year, with interceptions, batted balls, and broken passes dotting the film.

While he's got plenty of finesse at the position, he also shows himself to be a capable and aggressive striker, capable of handling the flats and coming up to support the run when called upon.