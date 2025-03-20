Georgia suspends OL Marques Easley after driving incident-FRIDAY PM UPDATE

Georgia is dealing with another reckless driving incident.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, according to a Thursday statement from Georgia.

Earlier reporting on Thursday from UGASports identified Easley as the Georgia player who crashed his car into an Athens apartment complex earlier this week. Easley was checked out at Piedmont Hospital in Athens.

Easley appeared in two games for Georgia in 2024.

Easley is not the only player dealing with a driving incident. Receiver Nitro Tuggle was also suspended indefinitely following an arrest for speeding and reckless driving early Thursday morning.

UPDATE:

The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

"On 3/17/2025, at approximately 10:07 PM, a Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Redwood Lane. A Hyundai Elantra and a Mercedes Benz CLA were parked at 1313 Redwood Lane. The Dodge lost control, left the roadway, and struck a power distribution box with its front. The Dodge then rotated clockwise and struck the passenger’s side of the Hyundai with its driver’s side. This caused the Hyundai to strike the passenger’s side of the Mercedes with its driver’s side. After the Dodge struck the Hyundai, it then traveled into the front of 1313 Redwood Lane."

FRIDAY UPDATE:

The Georgia State Patrol released its full report on Friday morning.

"Vehicle 1 was traveling west on Redwood Lane in a reckless disregard," the report stated. "Vehicles 2 and 3 were parked at 1313 Redwood Lane facing north. Vehicle 1 lost control, began to rotate clockwise, and ran off the roadway to the right before striking a power distribution box with its front. Vehicle 1 then struck vehicle 2's passenger side with its driver side. This caused vehicle 2 to strike vehicle 3's passenger side with its driver side. After vehicle 1's impact with vehicle 2, vehicle 1 struck the front of 1313 Redwood Lane with its front, coming to a final rest."

The report then covered the aftermath of the accident.

"Driver 1 stated he lost control of the car and he was traveling between 25-30 MPH prior to the crash," the report said. "The investigating Troopers found this to be an inaccurate account of what happened due to the amount of damage from the crash and the fact that vehicle 1 had tire marks going back an estimated 200 feet. The tire marks were consistent with a vehicle laying drag."

FRIDAY PM UPDATE: According to further information, Easley's car had three other occupants - two females and redshirt freshman defensive back Ondre Evans.