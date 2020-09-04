UGASports - Marlin Dean commits to Georgia, again

“I just have that bond with Georgia and I am excited to be back at home with my home state school.”

“All of the other schools are nice, but Georgia is the best for me. Auburn, Tennessee and others had my attention, but on my list, Georgia was the top school in every category.

“I wanted to wish my mom a happy birthday with my commitment to Georgia,” said Dean. “I always liked Georgia, but I decommitted to take that commitment label off, look at all of my options, and just make sure of the decision I was making.

This decision has been made, but the 6-foot-6, 280 pound defensive lineman waited for September 4 to make it official to honor his mother’s birthday.

Marlin Dean quietly committed to Georgia early in March, then just as quiet, decommitted from the Bulldogs in July. Now, after thinking things over, making the move from Elberton (Ga.) Elbert County to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Dean has committed to Kirby Smart for the second time.

How the Georgia staff reacted to the decommitment news in mid July made a big impression on Dean. Tray Scott, Smart and the staff in Athens never wavered, and continued to pursue Dean, and that stayed with him.

“They really understood, took it well and stayed positive with me. They were not mad, they never stopped recruiting me and that really showed me a lot about what kind of people they are.

“The way they recruited me after I decommitted never changed. They recruited me the same, they talked to me the same, they showed the same love, and it was as normal as always.

“That stayed with me, it made me that much more comfortable with them and I know I am going to play for great people, not just great coaches.”

The move from Elberton to Bradenton only helped Georgia too. Getting away from home has helped with Dean’s development, but he is also missing that true home.

He now can’t wait to get to Athens, the college town less than an hour from his family.

“Georgia is where I want to be and where I need to be,” said Dean. “I really like it at IMG Academy, and it is going to help prepare me for Georgia with all the coaching, competition and nutrition here, but I can’t wait to get back home.

“I am working hard here and I like it a lot, but I can’t wait to be at UGA.

“I took time away from being committed, I thought about things a lot, I talked to a lot of coaches, and that time away just verified that I want to be a Georgia Bulldog.”