Travaris Robinson's first meeting with his new players at Georgia felt a little eerie for Malaki Starks.

The safety had spent his first two years in Athens listening to Will Muschamp run these safety meetings. Now, as Robinson took the stage, the All-American could almost swear he heard his former coach.

"If you closed your eyes, you would think Muschamp was talking," Starks said. "So I was like, 'Did Muschamp give you a script of, like, what to say when you got here? Y'all are saying the same things.'"

It makes sense that Robinson sounded like Muschamp.

The two have worked together at various stops in their coaching careers. Robinson coached on Muschamp's staffs at both Florida and South Carolina. He spent the past two seasons at Alabama.

Now Robinson has replaced Muschamp as Georgia's safeties coach after Muschamp stepped back into an analyst role. He has already impressed the top dog among his new students.

"He’s very knowledgeable about the game," Starks said. "Just to see him come in from a new perspective, again from Bama, seeing what they did and the things that they’ve done. He just brings a different perspective and a different type of energy to the room."

Starks has been sidelined this spring with a shoulder injury. But he has spent plenty of time meeeting and watching film with Robinson.

The two even get some exercise in together from time to time.

"He runs in the morning, every day at five," Starks said. "He told me and I texted him Monday. I texted him at 4:30. I was like, ‘Yo, you up?’ He didn’t text me back. I was already here because I was trying to beat him here. He hadn’t texted me back so I started running. He called me at 5:00 and was like, ‘Where you at?’ I was like, ‘I’m in the indoor.’ He was like, ‘Come outside.’ We started running, we ran two miles or whatever. After that we went up and watched film."

Starks is slowly working his way back from his injury. He should be full go once fall camp gets underway in August.

When that moment arrives, he will hit the field already having built a strong relationship with his new coach.

"Just that connection I’m starting to build with him, it’s very special," Starks said. "I’m excited to see where it goes."