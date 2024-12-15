Georgia contacts Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer

Georgia has reached out to Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, the player confirmed Sunday night to UGASports.

At 6-foot and 195 pounds, the native of Puyallup, Washington, just completed his redshirt sophomore year with the Vandals. Dwyer has two more years of eligibility remaining.

He placed his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday following the firing of head coach Jason Eck.

This season, Dwyer led the Vandals with 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. For comparison, Georgia's current leading receiver is Arian Smith who has 750 yards.

During last week’s game in the FCA playoffs against Montana State, Dwyer was a perfect 11 for 11 in receptions for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Per his account on X, Dwyer has already received a number of offers, including Iowa, New Mexico, and Western Michigan.