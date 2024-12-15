Georgia set for more visits from players in the portal

It’s no secret that Georgia hopes to fortify its depth at wide receiver through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

This week, two of the program’s bigger targets – Dane Key and CJ Daniels – are expected in Athens.

Key – who visited Ole Miss this weekend - is expected to arrive Tuesday.

A three-year performer for Kentucky – Key would bring a lot of experience to the Bulldogs with 126 catches for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, Key (6-foot-3, 210) caught 47 passes for 715 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels, meanwhile, spent last season at LSU where he caught 42 passes for 480 yards. The previous season at Liberty, Daniels snared 55 receptions for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Key and Daniels aren’t the only receivers Georgia is talking to.

Sunday night, Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer confirmed to UGASports that he has been in contact with Georgia coaches.

However, to date, the Bulldogs have yet to make an offer to Vandals’ leading receiver, who placed his name in the portal on Saturday following the resignation of head coach Jason Eck, who took over at New Mexico.

This season, Dwyer led the Vandals with 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. For comparison, Georgia's current leading receiver is Arian Smith who has 750 yards.

During last week’s game in the FCA playoffs against Montana State, Dwyer was a perfect 11 for 11 in receptions for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday, the Bulldogs hosted Charlotte quarterback Deshawn Purdie, Jacksonville State safety Zechariah Poyser, and Washington State cornerback Ethan O’Connor.

The Bulldogs are also expected to host former Alabama quarterback transfer Dylan Lonergan.