LSU and West Virginia have added their name to the offer list of talented 2022 quarterback Holden Geriner's offer list. The Tigers and Mountaineers recently offered the 6-foot-3, 210 pound sophomore out of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine will be at double-digit offers soon.

Arkansas, Auburn, Florida Atlantic, Florida State and Georgia have also offered.

The LSU offer definitely grabbed his attention.

"My coach called me to tell me LSU wanted me to call, so I did, and that is when they offered," said Geriner. "This offer was really out of the blue and a big surprise.

"It is an honor to be offered by LSU. They are the national champs, Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, it is a great school and I am definitely interested in LSU. I will be working to visit there as soon as I can."

Florida State was the first school to offer Geriner and the Seminoles have had a coaching change since. The new staff has been in contact.

"I have been communicating with the new Florida State coaches since the change and things are still good. I have visited there three or four times and I really like the history and tradition in Tallahassee. I just need to get back down there to meet the new coaches."

Florida State is one of two schools Geriner has been in fairly regular contact with recently. The other is Georgia.

The in-state school in Athens is where his two brothers are students at now. His mother and father are graduates of Georgia too, so will their be another Geriner moving to Athens in the future?

"Georgia has always been a favorite school for me, and I love Georgia, but I have to look at all of my offers," said Geriner. "It is a great school, I love Sanford Stadium and I have been talking to coach Monken a good bit. He seems like a great guy, I like him and look forward to getting back up there."

He would have likely been back in Athens this spring, and he was discussing visits to Arkansas and Auburn before the NCAA put a ban on visits through at least May 31.

The four-star signal caller is eager to get back out and pushing forward with his recruitment.

"I had some planned visits, and it would have been nice to get out some this spring, but I will get out when I can again. I just want to get out, find the right place and see some different schools.

"I do not have a timeline on when I want to commit. I am just taking it all in right now. It is still pretty early and I know I am looking for great academics, good fans to play for, nice tradition and somewhere I want to be.

"I am not sure where that will be, but I know I will take my time and find the right place."



Florida and Michigan are two schools to watch. Both are showing strong interest.