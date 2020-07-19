Entering his sophomore year this fall, quarterback Cameron Edge already has a long list of offers even though he hasn't started many games. This talented prospect out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha is taking the recruiting process slow but is anxious to begin taking visits.

“Everything is going well,” Edge said. “Everyday there is probably somebody else reaching out. Coach McGregor handles everything so because they can't call me right now.

“Right now I have eight offers,” he said. “The schools probably doing the best right now or Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, and Georgia. I'm building relationships with the coaches over the phone. Those are good schools that everybody would love to go to. Just being on the phone with those guys and even sometimes not talking football is a good thing and builds that relationship.

“I haven't been to a college yet,” said Edge. “The first school I'll probably go to is either Clemson, Ohio State, or Georgia. Those are schools that have talked to me early on in the process. They want me to come down once the pandemic and everything is over.”